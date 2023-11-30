Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $54,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $8,286,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 101,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $77.36 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

