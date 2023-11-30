Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.78. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
