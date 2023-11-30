Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.78. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

