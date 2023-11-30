Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xerox were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Xerox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Xerox by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

