XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XPEL were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Stock Down 1.3 %

XPEL opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.00. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,246 shares in the company, valued at $84,968,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

