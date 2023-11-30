Yorktown Xi Associates Llc Sells 57,412 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 57,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $990,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,088,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,784,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Yorktown Xi Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,227.96.
- On Monday, November 20th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06.
- On Friday, November 17th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,517,770.28.
Ramaco Resources Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ METCB opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.
Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
