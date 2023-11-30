Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.46.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $199.84 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -172.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.