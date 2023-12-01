13,028 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,028 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.