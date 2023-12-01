Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

