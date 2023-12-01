Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is California Public Employees Retirement System’s 3rd Largest Position

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,870,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,785,286 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Amazon.com worth $2,199,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.98.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $146.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

