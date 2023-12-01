Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60,983 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average of $131.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

