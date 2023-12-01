Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

