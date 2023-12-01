Andra AP fonden Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

