Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Appian worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 6.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Appian by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of APPN opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.60. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 124.95% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $76,097,803.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,361,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,630,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $1,506,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $76,097,803.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,361,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,630,655.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,808,078 shares of company stock worth $109,558,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.