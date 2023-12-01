Arbor Realty Trust’s (ABR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABR. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $63,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after buying an additional 6,668,377 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 166.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 450,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 25,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $837,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

