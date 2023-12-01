Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Arcus Biosciences worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 20.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Get Our Latest Report on RCUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.