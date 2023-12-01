Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Aspen Technology worth $26,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.40.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $188.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.