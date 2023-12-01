Avalon Trust Co Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Avalon Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $146.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

