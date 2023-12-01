Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 634.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 15,759.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,272,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 108,165 shares during the period.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $39,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $321.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDMO

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.