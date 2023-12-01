BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 174.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BancFirst worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1,221.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. Analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

BancFirst Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

