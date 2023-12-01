BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.22% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 271.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 197,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 49,900.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,150,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $196.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

