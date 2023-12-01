BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 732 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.18. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

