BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Cuts Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.06% of Brinker International worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.