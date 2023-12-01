BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.08% of Palomar worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Palomar by 2,612.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palomar by 614.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Palomar by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 256,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $9,260,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,237.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $96,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,237.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,712 shares of company stock valued at $630,939 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

