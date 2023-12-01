BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.12% of Thermon Group worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 412,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 280,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 882.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 178,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 160,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

THR opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.21. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

