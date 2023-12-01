BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 1,274.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,115,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $11,717,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Euronav by 50.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 848,897 shares during the period.

Get Euronav alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.01.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 51.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Profile

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.