BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.06% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 74.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $390,992. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 132.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

