BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.12 Million Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.09% of Malibu Boats worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,446,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Malibu Boats by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,099,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,104,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

