BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 6,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $1,156,174.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $133.27 and a 12-month high of $177.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

