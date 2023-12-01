BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.07% of BankUnited worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

