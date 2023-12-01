BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 33,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,464,175.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,982,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,341,263.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 12,572 shares worth $779,321. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

