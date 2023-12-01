BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,181 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 50,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

