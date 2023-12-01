Brokerages Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target at $78.25

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $490,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,864,454.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $490,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,864,454.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,390 shares of company stock worth $8,453,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $335,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 122,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,355,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

