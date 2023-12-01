Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bumble were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bumble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bumble by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMBL stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

