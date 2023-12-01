Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 335.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,268 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,457 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,290 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 119.6% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 85,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 383.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 58.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,549 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

