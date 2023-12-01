Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,054 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 142,761 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

CLDX stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 2,854.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

