Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 137 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Waters were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Waters by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Waters by 4.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 146,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $280.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.58. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

