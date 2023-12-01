Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 25 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 106 shares of company stock worth $188,086. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,673.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,774.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,629.78. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.75. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,659.43.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

