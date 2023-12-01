Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,073 shares of company stock worth $10,364,584. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.