Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 973 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.