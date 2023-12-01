Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 212.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

ASX opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

