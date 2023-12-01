Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.58% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPLE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the first quarter worth $391,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the second quarter valued at $631,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLE opened at $21.72 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

