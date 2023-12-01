Cetera Investment Advisers Has $330,000 Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Five Below were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,079,000 after buying an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,809,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.24. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.52.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

