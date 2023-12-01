Cetera Investment Advisers Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

