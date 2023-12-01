Cetera Investment Advisers Has $354,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,265,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 143,183 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,355,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 415.5% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $422.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.71. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $272.47 and a one year high of $428.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.