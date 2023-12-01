Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 438,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 302,594 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 197,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,659 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

