Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,618 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $172,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 21.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.2 %

SFNC stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.