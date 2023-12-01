Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $351,000 in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGOV stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

