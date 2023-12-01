Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,515 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $192,000.

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.72%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

