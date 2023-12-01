Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 439 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Allegion were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 52.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Allegion by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Allegion Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.