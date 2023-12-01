Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

